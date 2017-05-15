DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season
Crunchyroll is without a doubt, the leading anime streaming platform in North America. However, Japan uses a different service from Docomo titled D-Anime store, to stream their anime. In a recent poll, the site asked its subscribers to rank this current season's crop of shows. Eromanga Sensei came in first place, followed by Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor in second place and Attack on Titan season 2 in third. As you can see, Japan's anime taste are far different from what we enjoy over in the States, Canada and Mexico. Check out the full poll results below.
[Note: Shows like My Hero Academia, Re: Creators and Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul were not included because they don't stream on D-anime.]
ALL VOTERS
1) Eromanga Sensei – 5,104 votes
2) Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor – 4,317 votes
3) Attack on Titan Season 2 – 3,845 votes
4) Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side – 3,379 votes
5) WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? – 3,266 votes
6) Grimoire of Zero – 3,206 votes
7) Natsume’s Book of Friends 6 – 2,505 votes
8) Alice & Zoroku – 2,505 votes
9) The Royal Tutor – 2,215 votes
10) Armed Girl’s Machiavellism – 2,170 votes
11) Love Tyrant – 2,028 votes
12) Sagrada Reset – 1,926 votes
13) Hinako Note – 1,857 votes
14) GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation – 1,843 votes
15) Clockwork Planet – 1,830 votes
16) Tsugumomo – 1,825 votes
17) Frame Arms Girl – 1,821 votes
18) The Eccentric Family 2 – 1,612 votes
19) Tsukigakirei – 1,365 votes
20) Anonymous Noise – 1,230 votes
21) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – 1,129 votes
22) Seven Mortal Sins – 1,124 votes
23) Berserk (Season 2) – 1,002
24) THE [email protected] CINDERELLA GIRLS Theater – 919 votes
25) Kabukibu! – 907 votes
26) Starmyu (Season 2) – 900 votes
27) The Laughing Salesman – 821 votes
28) Twin Angels BREAK – 624 votes
29) The Silver Guardian – 621 votes
30) Kenka Bancho Otome -Girl Beats Boys- – 621 votes
31) Room Mate – 407 votes
32) Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! – 345 votes
33) Love Rice – 317 votes
34) Makeruna!! Aku no Gundan! – 178 votes
35) Neko Neko Nihonshi (Season 2) – 138 votes
36) Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan (Season 2) – 130 votes
37) Snack World – 92 votes
38) Future Card Buddyfight X – 70 votes
39) Akindo-sei no Little Peso – 40 votes
40) Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu*
MALE VOTERS
1) Eromanga Sensei – 3,665 votes
2) Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor – 2,962 votes
3) Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side – 2,538 votes
4) WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? – 2,400 votes
5) Grimoire of Zero – 2,330 votes
6) Attack on Titan Season 2 – 2,093
7) Armed Girl’s Machiavellism – 1,716 votes
8) Alice & Zoroku – 1,680 votes
9) Love Tyrant – 1,527 votes
10) Frame Arms Girl – 1,503 votes
FEMALE VOTERS
1) Natsume’s Book of Friends 6 – 1,789 votes
2) Attack on Titan Season 2 – 1,515 votes
3) The Royal Tutor – 1,360 votes
4) Eromanga Sensei – 1,151 votes
5) Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor – 1,109 votes
6) Grimoire of Zero – 725 votes
7) The Eccentric Family – 715 votes
8) Anonymous Noise – 691 votes
9) WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? – 680 votes
10) Starmyu (Season 2) – 677 votes
[via Anime-Now]
