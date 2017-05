DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season

ALL VOTERS

Crunchyroll is without a doubt, the leading anime streaming platform in North America. However, Japan uses a different service from Docomo titled D-Anime store, to stream their anime. In a recent poll, the site asked its subscribers to rank this current season's crop of shows. Eromanga Sensei came in first place, followed by Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor in second place and Attack on Titan season 2 in third. As you can see, Japan's anime taste are far different from what we enjoy over in the States, Canada and Mexico. Check out the full poll results below.[Note: Shows like My Hero Academia, Re: Creators and Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul were not included because they don't stream on D-anime.]1) Eromanga Sensei – 5,104 votes2) Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor – 4,317 votes3) Attack on Titan Season 2 – 3,845 votes4) Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side – 3,379 votes5) WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? – 3,266 votes6) Grimoire of Zero – 3,206 votes7) Natsume’s Book of Friends 6 – 2,505 votes8) Alice & Zoroku – 2,505 votes9) The Royal Tutor – 2,215 votes10) Armed Girl’s Machiavellism – 2,170 votes11) Love Tyrant – 2,028 votes12) Sagrada Reset – 1,926 votes13) Hinako Note – 1,857 votes14) GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation – 1,843 votes15) Clockwork Planet – 1,830 votes16) Tsugumomo – 1,825 votes17) Frame Arms Girl – 1,821 votes18) The Eccentric Family 2 – 1,612 votes19) Tsukigakirei – 1,365 votes20) Anonymous Noise – 1,230 votes21) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – 1,129 votes22) Seven Mortal Sins – 1,124 votes23) Berserk (Season 2) – 1,00224) THE [email protected] CINDERELLA GIRLS Theater – 919 votes25) Kabukibu! – 907 votes26) Starmyu (Season 2) – 900 votes27) The Laughing Salesman – 821 votes28) Twin Angels BREAK – 624 votes29) The Silver Guardian – 621 votes30) Kenka Bancho Otome -Girl Beats Boys- – 621 votes31) Room Mate – 407 votes32) Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! – 345 votes33) Love Rice – 317 votes34) Makeruna!! Aku no Gundan! – 178 votes35) Neko Neko Nihonshi (Season 2) – 138 votes36) Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan (Season 2) – 130 votes37) Snack World – 92 votes38) Future Card Buddyfight X – 70 votes39) Akindo-sei no Little Peso – 40 votes40) Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu*1) Eromanga Sensei – 3,665 votes2) Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor – 2,962 votes3) Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side – 2,538 votes4) WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? – 2,400 votes5) Grimoire of Zero – 2,330 votes6) Attack on Titan Season 2 – 2,0937) Armed Girl’s Machiavellism – 1,716 votes8) Alice & Zoroku – 1,680 votes9) Love Tyrant – 1,527 votes10) Frame Arms Girl – 1,503 votes1) Natsume’s Book of Friends 6 – 1,789 votes2) Attack on Titan Season 2 – 1,515 votes3) The Royal Tutor – 1,360 votes4) Eromanga Sensei – 1,151 votes5) Akashic Records of Bastard Magical Instructor – 1,109 votes6) Grimoire of Zero – 725 votes7) The Eccentric Family – 715 votes8) Anonymous Noise – 691 votes9) WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us? – 680 votes10) Starmyu (Season 2) – 677 votes