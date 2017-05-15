Related Headlines

DOCOMO D-ANIME STORE Subscribers Pick Their Favorite Show This Season Crunchyroll might be the biggest anime streamer here in North America but over in Japan, the reigning king of anime streaming platforms is Docomo's D-Anime store. Here's what they're subscribers are watching.

50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June If you want more Chaos; Child, a Winter 2017 anime from 5pb. then you're in luck. A 50-minute, unaired episode will be hitting select Japanese theaters next month. Check out a short teaser trailer.