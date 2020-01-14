 Doug Liman Shares Timey-Wimey Photo From Behind The Scenes Of EDGE OF TOMORROW Sequel
Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Doug Liman Shares Timey-Wimey Photo From Behind The Scenes Of EDGE OF TOMORROW Sequel

Doug Liman Shares Timey-Wimey Photo From Behind The Scenes Of EDGE OF TOMORROW Sequel

Director Doug Liman has taken to social media with a photo from behind-the-scenes of the highly-anticipated sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. Check it out...

Nebula | 1/14/2020
Filed Under: "Seinen" Source: Doug Liman
Edge of Tomorrow  is a science-fiction action film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt that released back in 2014. Directed by Doug Liman, Edge of Tomorrow is based on the 2004 Japanese light novel called All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

The film follows Major William Cage (Cruise) as he's dropped into a battlefield and expected to take on powerful alien creatures. Every time Cage dies in battle, he's warped back in time to before the battle took place — retaining the memories of his former lives. Cage teams up with Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Blunt) to improve his combat ability and figure out how to win the war.

A sequel has been in development since 2016 and Liman has stated that it will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat — which is a play on the film's home release title and marketing slogan: Live Die Repeat. It has been confirmed that both Cruise and Blunt will reprise their roles. However, development has taken its time on account of scheduling issues — which Liman detailed here.

Thankfully, it now seems that things are moving along behind-the-scenes as Liman recently shared a photo from a Writer's Room in which they're using whiteboards to plan out the many timey-wimey elements of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel. You can check that out below (via @DougLiman):

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How many whiteboards is too many? #LiveDieRepeat2

A post shared by Doug Liman (@dougliman) on
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...