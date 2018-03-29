Doug Liman Updates The Status Of EDGE OF TOMORROW 2 aka ALL YOU NEED IS KILL

The 2014 Tom Cruise-led Edge of Tomorrow was based on a 2004 light novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe. A sequel has been in the works for years.

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 American sci-fi military film based on the 2004 light novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe. A manga adaptation, written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from January to May 2014. An English language translation was published by Viz Media in North America in May 2014.

The film follows Major William Cage and a legendary Special Forces Officer who form an unlikely partnership to stop invading aliens called Mimics, who inexplicably predict every move the Earth's United Defense Force makes. Through chance, Cage gains the ability to travel back in time, each time he dies. Through this ability Cage tests several methods and strategies to defeat the Mimics once and for all.

Yesterday, we heard from Sergeant Rita Vrataski ("Angel of Verdun") actress Emily Blunt on the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2 and today, we have an update from director Doug Liman. He's taking interviews to promote his new YouTube Red series Impulse but the discussion quickly turned to what's happening on his long-awaited sci-fi sequel.It sounds like plans for the sequel are not as solidified as previously reported." said Liman to Collider. He added, "He also revealed that he collaborated with Jez Butterworth. Reading between the lines, it sounds as if what the script from Liman and Butterworth demands might be too expensive for a sequel where the first film grossed $370.5 M USD worldwide from an estimated budget of $178 million USD. Liman was previously on record as stating that the scheduling conflicts between himself, Blunt and Cruise had previously been worked out and that production would start to ramp up fairly soon.