EDGE OF TOMORROW Sequel Will Have A Scene-Stealing New Character Teases Doug Liman

director Doug Liman appears to be very enthusiastic about the project. "No, a sequel should be smaller.'That's actually refreshing to hear as many Hollywood blockbusters tend to think a sequel should be "bigger, faster and louder." But those sentiments don't exactly answer a question that a lot of fans of Edge of Tomorrow have, which is what's left to explore when the ending appeared to have tied-up all the loose ends? Liman remained vague, providing a single cryptic clue on that topic but did add that there won't be a third entry in the series.With the Mimics seemingly destroyed, and Tom Cruise's character robbed of his time-traveling abilities it's hard to figure out what route the film will take to restore his or Emily Blunt's time traversing powers. Perhaps it's this mysterious third character who will possess these abilities?

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 American sci-fi military film based on the 2004 light novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi ABe. A manga adaptation, written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from January to May 2014. An English language translation was published by Viz Media in North America in May 2014.



The film follows Major William Cage and a legendary Special Forces Officer who form an unlikely partnership to stop invading aliens called Mimics, who inexplicably predict every move the Earth's United Defense Force makes. Through chance, Cage gains the ability to travel back in time, each time he dies. Through this ability Cage tests several methods and strategies to defeat the Mimics once and for all.