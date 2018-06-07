Eleven Arts Announces Limited U.S. Theatrical Runs For LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD And LAUGHING UNDER THE CLOUDS
Eleven Arts' Anime Expo panel revealed their U.S. anime distribution plans for the rest of 2018. Arrangements have been made for Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation's Liz and the Blue Bird to hit U.S. theaters in November. Meanwhile, the Laughing Under The Clouds trilogy will release the first two films, Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai (Parting, The Oath of the Yamainu) and Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Shukumei, Sōtō no Fūma (Fate, The Double-Headed Fūma) on August 24.
Anime Expo has seen Eleven Arts announce that they will be launching limited theatrical runs for the Laughing Under The Clouds trilogy and Liz and the Blue Bird, later in 2018.
We recently reported on Liz and the Blue Bird's premiere at Anime Expo 2018 but it looks as if those unable attend the Los Angeles fan event will get their chance to see the film later in 2018 thanks to Eleven Arts.
Liz and the Blue Bird Synopsis
It is a story of two girls who discover a priceless treasure beyond friendship. A brilliant, yet fleetingly beautiful moment…
Based on Ayano Takeda’s coming-of-age novel Sound! Euphonium, Liz and the Blue Bird revolves around a fleetingly beautiful moment in the lives of two girls, Mizore and Nozomi.
Produced by Kyoto Animation, the main staff of “A Silent Voice” reunites on this film, bringing together the creative energies of director Naoko Yamada, writer Reiko Yoshida, character designer Futoshi Nishiya, and music composer kensuke ushio.
Liz and the Blue Bird shines a dramatic spotlight on the joys and struggles of youth in another emotional masterpiece by director Naoko Yamada.
Anime Mojo also previously covered the Laughing Under the Clouds - Side Story film trilogy back in 2016 when it was announced that an English dub would be released on BD/DVD, courtesy of Funimation.
Laughing Under the Clouds Synopsis
When swords were outlawed in the eleventh year of the Meiji era, the mighty samurai population began to dwindle. Those who rejected the ban on blades rebelled, causing violent unrest to erupt throughout the countryside. To combat the rise in criminal activity, an inescapable lake prison was constructed. Three young men, born of the Kumo line, were given the duty of delivering criminals to their place of confinement – but could there be more to their mission than meets the eye?
