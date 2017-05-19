First EUREKA SEVEN Trilogy Film Set For Release This September

ABOUT EUREKA SEVEN

Eureka Seven began in 2005 as an original anime series from Studio Bones. It was directed by Tomoki Kyoda, written by Dai Satō and featured character designs from Shoji Kawamori. Bones developed the series in collaboartion with Bandai Visual. The series takes place in the year 12005 and follows Renton, the fourteen-year-old son of a millitary researched credited with saving the world. Living a mundan life, Renton's world is thrown upside down when a large mecha called the Nirvash type ZERO crashes into his bedroom and a green-haired female pilot named Eureka spills out of the cockpit.

The original anime series consits of 50 episodes which aired from 2005-2006. It premiered in North America on Adult Swim in April 2006. A 24-episode sequel titled Eureka Seven: AO which follows Eureka and Renton's son, was released in April 2012 but was not as well-received as its predecessor. The series has also spawned several light novels, manga and video game adaptations.



EUREKA HI-EVOLUTION SYNOPSIS:

The official website for the Eureka Seven trilogy film series has revealed that the first installment will hit Japanese theaters on September 16. The trilogy as a whole was dubbed Kōkyōshihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution or Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution. There's no word yet on what the first film will actually be titled.The website also revealed the voice actors that have signed up for the highly anticipate project. Yuko Sanpei (Renton), Kaori Nazuka (Eureka), Kouji Tsujitani (Dewey), Michiko Neya (Talho), Juurouta Kosugi (Charles), and Aya Hisakawa (Ray) are all returning from the original 2005 Eureka Seven anime to voice their respective characters. Toshiyuki Morikawa will be replacing Keiji Fujiwara as Holland. Fujiwara is currently taking a break from voice acting to recooperate from an unspecified illness.A teaser trailer for the project was released this past March, click here to view our initial coverag e.