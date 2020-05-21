First JUJUTSU KAISEN Trailer Drops But Fans Are Worried It Will Be A Netflix Exclusive

One of the most highly anticipated new manga series of the year is Studio MAPPA's adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen (Sorcery Fight) but some social media activity seems to indicate that it's a Netflix exclusive.

Earlier this week, the first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen (Sorcery Fight) dropped to rave reviews. With the first glimpse of footage, it was also confirmed that MAPPA is the studio behind the production and that the upcoming TV anime is set to premiere in April. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump and is one of the manga magazine's most popular titles.

The upcoming adaptation definitely looks crisp and clean however, it's the below Tweet from Netflix Japan that has North American anime fans slightly worried. The Tweet simply states that MAPPA's involvement means higher expectations. However, the mere fact that Netflix Japan is interacting with the official Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter account is a likely indicator that the series will be a Netflix Japan exclusive. That would mean that the series would air week-to-week in Japan but the rest of the world would have to wait until the series concluded before it officially became available. At best, Jujutsu Kaisen wouldn't become available for North American Netflix subscribers until Spring 2021.

Most recently Carole & Tuesday, Beastars and Dorohedoro are examples of popular anime series that were held in "Netflix jail" while new episodes aired weekly in Japan. Most otaku believe that not having anime fans around the globe all watching a show at the same time lowers a series' chances to become the next big franchise (i.e. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, My Hero Academia, etc.).

Netflix Jail is the fastest way to kill anime hype lmaooo — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 20, 2020 @NetflixAnime @netflix I love you but stop taking months to show up something that is being release else where. We call that Netflix jail and then we have to go do it illegally when you can just sub it. I understand the dub takes time but you surely can sub it quickly — ✨ (@seahorse_23) May 20, 2020 Netflix have the exclusive streaming rights to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. People are pissed because Netflix don't release anime outside of Japan until after they're done airing unlike every other anime site which simulcasts anime as they air which means it likely won't get popular — N-Riv (@NRiv27) May 20, 2020

Yuji Itadori is resolved to save the world from cursed demons, but he soon learns that the best way to do it is to slowly lose his humanity and become one himself!



In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the undead!



Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they’ll unleash when they break the seal…