FLCL Progressive And Alternative Compilation Films Release New Teaser And Poster
As we previously reported back in March, the 2 new FLCL series airing in the U.S. on Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block, will actually be released in Japan as 2 separate films.
The new FLCL project from Production I.G. and Toho Animation airs in the U.S. on Cartoon Network as 6-part animated series but will be released in Japan as films.
Those 2 films now have official release dates as FLCL: Alternative will hit Japanese theaters on September 7 and FLCL: Progressive will premiere overseas on September 28.
The project releasing here in North America first is a solid indicator that FLCL is one of the rare anime properties that was way more popular in the U.S. than it was in Japan. A series of interviews and promo videos leading up to FLCL: Alternative's Toonami premiere touched on this matter.
FLCL Progressive premiered on June 2, 2018, on Adult Swim's Toonami block and concluded its 6-episode run on July 7, 2018. FLCL Alternative will kick off its 6-episode run on Toonami a few months later, on September 8, 2018. However, the first episode of Alternative aired on March 31, 2018, as part of Toonami's annual April Fool's Day prank.
What did you think of Progressive and will you be checking back in for Alternative in September? Let us know in the comment section below.
