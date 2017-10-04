BOX OFFICE: GHOST IN THE SHELL Debuts To $21.6 Million In China And $3.2 Million In Japan

It appears that the Asia box office might not save Paramount's live-action Ghost in the Shell after all as the film collected just $41.3 million from 46 international markets this weekend.

After bombing domestically over what some attribute to whitewashing concerns, Paramount's live-action Ghost in the Shell movie was certainly hoping for stronger international numbers to save the day, particularly in China. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Warcraft and Pacific Rim all had their worldwide box office totals saved by impressive returns in China. However, that won't be the case for Ghost in the Shell, which earned $21.6 million this weekend, enough for first place. However, that figure is the lowest total in 2017 for China's top grossing weekend films.



Japan won't save the anime adaptation either as the small film market saw Ghost in the Shell gross $3.2 million in its opening weekend.



In the U.S. the film earned an estimated $7.35 million and currently sits at $124.3 million worldwide. The film has an estimated production budget of $110 million and spent tens of millions on marketing. Recent estimates by film analysts predict that the film will ultimately lose Paramount about $60 million.

