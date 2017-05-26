GHOST IN THE SHELL Gets An Official Home Release Date
Starting on July 25th, the live action adaptation of the smash anime series Ghost in the Shell will be available on Blu-Ray, 3D and 4k. Despite the reviews out there the movie is still worth a watch and is pretty entertaining.
Paramount Pictures' live action Ghost in the Shell adaptation staring Scarlett Johansson as "Major" is coming this summer to home video.
Ghost in the Shell stars Scarlett Johansson as Major, the one of kinds cyber enhnaced super soldier out to stop the world from the most dangerous criminals. Ghost in the Shell was directed by Rupert Sanders and written by Jamie Moss, William Wheeler and Ehren Kruger. The film itself was based on the Japanese manga Masamune Shirow. The film also stars Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche.
About Ghost in the Shell:
In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world's most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people's minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]