GHOST IN THE SHELL: New Visual Revealed For The Upcoming Stage Play

A brand new Ghost in the Shell Stage Play is coming; with that a brand new key, and eerily beautiful, visual! Hit the jump to check it out!

When Masamune Shirow's manga, Ghost in the Shell, released, it not only captured the imagination of many creators for the next few decades, it even brought the concept of transhumanism to the forefront of cyberpunk and fiction. The franchise has spawned countless spin-off anime, after its historic film release in the 90's, and a divisive live action adaption starring Scarlett Johansson. The series follows the Major, Makoto Kusanagi, and her team as they solve crimes and uncover conspiracies in a futuristic Japan.

Recently, the franchise has had a bit of a resurgence with a new anime, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , a 3D animated series that has released on Netflix. Due to its success, and the incredibly faithful and strong fanbase, a brand new stage play has been announced! Titled VR Noh Ghost in the Shell, the tagline says "Going to the cyber world that is beyond the tradition", the play is giving guests a cutting edge VR experience that will not even require 3D glasses!

The director of the series, Shutaro Oku, has worked on the previous stage play Ghost in the Shell: Arise; and has teamed with writer Junichi Fujisaku, who has written for the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex series. As of now the play is set to be shown at Setaguya Public Theater, in Tokyo, at the end of August and there has even been a new visual released of Makoto in a Noh robe, golding a fan that can be seen below!





Excited for the new play? Hoping to be able to see it? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments! VR Noh Ghost in the Shell presale tickets go live on June 20th and the play is set to show on August 22nd twice and August 23rd once!