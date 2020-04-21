GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045: New Character Posters Released For Netflix's Upcoming Anime Series

In just two days, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be available on Netflix. Ahead of the impending release, the streaming service has shared some awesome character posters. Check 'em out...

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will finally be making its debut on the Netflix streaming service in just two days (on April 23rd, to be clear). It's a new animated series based on the Japanese manga series of the same name from the 1980s — which also served as the inspiration for the iconic 1995 anime feature film and 2017 live-action movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

Directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, this marks the first time that the Ghost in the Shell series has been adapted using 3D CGI animation and motion-capture technology — all in effort to make it seem more real and alive.

With the release of the series right around the corner, Netflix has released an official clip online which sees Major enter a cyberbrain — you can check that out here. But that's not all; the streaming service has also shared some awesome character posters featuring the character designs by Ilya Kuvshinov.

There's a poster for each of the following characters: Major Motoko Kusanagi, Batou, Purin Ezaki, and a Tachikoma. You can check them all out below (via NXOnNetflix). Oh yeah and, not to worry, your screen isn't acting up; they're intentionally distorted. It's particularly noticeable with the Batou character poster.

