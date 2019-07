HELLO WORLD Anime Film From SAO Director Tomohiko Ito Releases 2 New Trailers

A man travels in time from the year 2027 to relive his school years and to correct a bad decision.

Hello World has previously been described as an original sci-fi romance film set in Kyoto in the year 2027. The movie follows Naomi Katagaki, a young high school student who encounters a future version of himself that's a decade older who says they must team-up to save a classmate that Katagaki won't begin dating until three months from now.Mado Nozaki (Gado - The Right Answer) wrote the screenplay Yukiko Horiguchi (K-On!) handled character designs.The movie opens in Japan on September 20.The firs trailer below features the song, Yesterday, performed by Official HiGE DANdism while the second trailer is anchored by a song titled Shin Sekai (New World) from OKAMOTO'S.