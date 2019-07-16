HELLO WORLD Anime Film From SAO Director Tomohiko Ito Releases 2 New Trailers
Hello World has previously been described as an original sci-fi romance film set in Kyoto in the year 2027. The movie follows Naomi Katagaki, a young high school student who encounters a future version of himself that's a decade older who says they must team-up to save a classmate that Katagaki won't begin dating until three months from now.
Tomohiko Itō, best known for directing Sword Art Online and Erased has teamed up with the Japanese digital studio Graphinica for Ito's first project since 2017's Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale.
Mado Nozaki (Gado - The Right Answer) wrote the screenplay Yukiko Horiguchi (K-On!) handled character designs.
The movie opens in Japan on September 20.
The firs trailer below features the song, Yesterday, performed by Official HiGE DANdism while the second trailer is anchored by a song titled Shin Sekai (New World) from OKAMOTO'S.
A man travels in time from the year 2027 to relive his school years and to correct a bad decision.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]