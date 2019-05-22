HiDive Announces Plans For DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND English Dub
After premiering in January, and concluding last March at 12 episodes, HiDive has confirmed that the Domestic Girlfriend TV anime will be receiving an English dub. The TV anime is based on the ongoing Kei Sasuga manga, which recently released its 22nd volume. HiDive was the original simulcast home of the TV anime but the show was added to Crunchyroll after the first four episodes had aired, likely a byproduct of HiDive's recent addition to VRV- the aggregate platform of Crunchyroll's parent company Ellation.
The Studio diomedéa anime adaptation of Kei Sasuga's Domestic Girlfriend (Domesutikku na Kanojo) started out the Winter 2019 anime season as a HiDive exclusive before being added to Crunchyroll.
The TV anime covered up to volume 8 of the manga but reportedly omitted several characters and events, prompting manga readers to urge anime fans looking to continue the story by reading the manga to start from the beginning of the series. There's no word yet on when the dub will drop so check back on Anime Mojo for future updates.
In their teenage years, few things can hurt people more than the heartaches that come with unrequited love. Such is the case for Natsuo Fujii, who has found himself entranced by his school's ever-cheerful teacher Hina. Deflated by this unreachable desire, Natsuo humors his friends and attends a mixer. There he meets Rui, a girl whose lack of excitement rivals that of himself. After bonding over their mutual awkwardness, Rui takes Natsuo to her house and asks him to have sex with her, hoping that the experience will stop her friends from treating her like a clueless child. With his hopeless feelings towards Hina still on his mind, Natsuo hesitantly agrees.
Equally unfulfilled by their "first times," the two decide to part ways as strangers. However, before he even has a chance to process this experience, Natsuo's father drops a major bombshell: he is getting remarried, and his new wife Tsukiko Tachibana is coming over now to meet Natsuo. As if that was not enough of a shock, her daughters—and, in turn, Natsuo's new sisters—are Hina and Rui Tachibana, the woman he's in love with and the girl with whom he shared his first night. Now, Natsuo must come to terms with the feelings he has for his step-siblings as his eyes open to a darker side of love.
