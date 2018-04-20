Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

HiDive Reveals DEVIL'S LINE's English Voice Cast Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere

If you were looking to enjoy a new vampire anime, Devil Line would certainly have been high on your list of anticipated Spring 2018 titles. But it's not streaming on Crunchyroll or Funimation.

MarkJulian | 4/20/2018
The English voice cast for the Devil's Line anime adaptation from Studio  Platinum Vision (Servamp, Saiyuuki Reload Blast) is as follows:

DEVILS’ LINE DUBCAST Edition English Cast List
Tsukasa Taira                        Luci Christian
Yuuki Anzai                         Adam Gibbs
Shouta Akimura                   Scott Searles
Miwako Toda                       Juliet Simmons
Takashi Sawazaki                Justin Doran
Juliana Lloyd                       Carli Mosier
Ryuusei Yanagi                    John Ramirez
Keiji Ochiai                         Nathan Wilson

HiDive has been providing a subtitled simulcast as the show airs in Japan, every Saturday since it premiered on April 7.

The anime's opening theme is titled, "Eclipse" by Shouta Aoi.   Mamoru Miyano provides the closing theme, "Sotto Toketeyuku Yō ni."

DEVIL LINE Synopsis:  Tsukasa, a college student, is rescued from an attack by a devil, one of many vampires that can blend in among the human population. Anzai, her savior, is a half-devil who exploits his supernatural gifts as a member of a shadowy police task force that specializes in devil-related crime in Tokyo. As Anzai continues to keep guard over Tsukasa, the two quickly forge a tentative bond—one that Anzai fears will test his iron-clad rule of never drinking human blood. 
