HiDive Reveals DEVIL'S LINE's English Voice Cast Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere
The English voice cast for the Devil's Line anime adaptation from Studio Platinum Vision (Servamp, Saiyuuki Reload Blast) is as follows:
If you were looking to enjoy a new vampire anime, Devil Line would certainly have been high on your list of anticipated Spring 2018 titles. But it's not streaming on Crunchyroll or Funimation.
DEVILS’ LINE DUBCAST Edition English Cast List
Tsukasa Taira Luci Christian
Yuuki Anzai Adam Gibbs
Shouta Akimura Scott Searles
Miwako Toda Juliet Simmons
Takashi Sawazaki Justin Doran
Juliana Lloyd Carli Mosier
Ryuusei Yanagi John Ramirez
Keiji Ochiai Nathan Wilson
HiDive has been providing a subtitled simulcast as the show airs in Japan, every Saturday since it premiered on April 7.
The anime's opening theme is titled, "Eclipse" by Shouta Aoi. Mamoru Miyano provides the closing theme, "Sotto Toketeyuku Yō ni."
DEVIL LINE Synopsis: Tsukasa, a college student, is rescued from an attack by a devil, one of many vampires that can blend in among the human population. Anzai, her savior, is a half-devil who exploits his supernatural gifts as a member of a shadowy police task force that specializes in devil-related crime in Tokyo. As Anzai continues to keep guard over Tsukasa, the two quickly forge a tentative bond—one that Anzai fears will test his iron-clad rule of never drinking human blood.
