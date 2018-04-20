HiDive Reveals DEVIL'S LINE's English Voice Cast Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere

If you were looking to enjoy a new vampire anime, Devil Line would certainly have been high on your list of anticipated Spring 2018 titles. But it's not streaming on Crunchyroll or Funimation.

The English voice cast for the Devil's Line anime adaptation from Studio Platinum Vision (Servamp, Saiyuuki Reload Blast) is as follows:



DEVILS’ LINE DUBCAST Edition English Cast List

Tsukasa Taira Luci Christian

Yuuki Anzai Adam Gibbs

Shouta Akimura Scott Searles

Miwako Toda Juliet Simmons

Takashi Sawazaki Justin Doran

Juliana Lloyd Carli Mosier

Ryuusei Yanagi John Ramirez

Keiji Ochiai Nathan Wilson



HiDive has been providing a subtitled simulcast as the show airs in Japan, every Saturday since it premiered on April 7.



The anime's opening theme is titled, "Eclipse" by Shouta Aoi. Mamoru Miyano provides the closing theme, "Sotto Toketeyuku Yō ni."



DEVIL LINE Synopsis: Tsukasa, a college student, is rescued from an attack by a devil, one of many vampires that can blend in among the human population. Anzai, her savior, is a half-devil who exploits his supernatural gifts as a member of a shadowy police task force that specializes in devil-related crime in Tokyo. As Anzai continues to keep guard over Tsukasa, the two quickly forge a tentative bond—one that Anzai fears will test his iron-clad rule of never drinking human blood.

