Is Season 2 Of VINLAND SAGA In Production? Season 1 Director Drops Twitter Tease

If you've been waiting patiently for the second season of VINLAND SAGA , then you might be in luck because the director of the first season released a teaser.

One of the best anime series in the past year turned out to be Vinland Saga, and rightfully so. The action was good, and the same goes for the story and characters. The series followed the life of Thorfinn as he travels and fights his way across many lands.

Now, the first season ended with a clear sign of season 2, but the creators have yet to confirm that something is in the pipeline. Fans from around the world have been waiting impatiently for a second season, and it now seems as if it is really happening.

The director of the first season, Shuhei Yabuta, shared a sketch on three of the main characters' Twitter. They are Thorfinn, Askeladd, and Canute, which alone gives the impression that a second season is in the works.

The conversation in the sketch is as follows:

Thorfinn: "How long must we wait?"

Askeladd: "That's why I hate kids..."

Canute: "It's soon..., I guess..."

That conversation makes it seems as if season 2 is in production and not too far away from being released to fans.

If that is the case, then an official announcement might come about before the end of the year, and then a release date set for 2021. At this point, we can only sit back and hope for the best because Vinland Saga is one of the anime series that deserves to return.