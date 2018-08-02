Japan's Figure Skating Pair At The Winter Olympics Just Skated To YURI ON ICE!!!
Much to the shock of anime fans everywhere, Japan's figure skating pair opened their freeform routine, performing to the title track of Yuri on Ice!!! However, this isn't the first time Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara have performed to the song, having previously skated to the song originally composed by Taro Umebayashi aka Milk at two other competitions. Still, it's a completely different ball game when the performance is at the Olympics when the whole world is watching.
Want to know how popular Yuri on Ice!!! really is? How about the fact that Japan's representatives for the Winter Olympics figure skating pairs just skated to its title track!
Yuri On Ice!!! is an original anime series from Studio MAPPA, consisting of 12 episodes, airing during the Fall 2016 anime season. The series wa simulcast as it aired in Japan with subtitles on Crunchyroll. The anime was well-received by fans and was even championed by several professional figure skaters.
Reeling from his crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale, Yuuri Katsuki, once Japan's most promising figure skater, returns to his family home to assess his options for the future. At age 23, Yuuri's window for success in skating is closing rapidly, and his love of pork cutlets and aptitude for gaining weight are not helping either.
However, Yuuri finds himself in the spotlight when a video of him performing a routine previously executed by five-time world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly goes viral. In fact, Victor himself abruptly appears at Yuuri's house and offers to be his mentor. As one of his biggest fans, Yuuri eagerly accepts, kicking off his journey to make it back onto the world stage. But the competition is fierce, as the rising star from Russia, Yuri Plisetsky, is relentlessly determined to defeat Yuuri and win back Victor's tutelage.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]