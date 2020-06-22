Ken Wakui's TOKYO REVENGERS Announces TV Anime For 2021

In addition to the live-action adaptation from WB Japan, a Tokyo Revengers TV anime adaptation has also been confirmed that will be released in 2021.

AnimeMojo has been covering the live-action Tokyo Revengers film from WB Japan since it was first announced back in February. However, the latest news concerning the Ken Wakui manga centers on a planned TV anime adaptation for 2021. The official website for the manga series posted a short teaser video confirming the adaptation, which you can watch below.

There's no word on the studio or creative talent behind the production at this juncture but expect that information to be announced in the coming weeks. The manga series follows a young-man that travels back in time to save the life of his ex-girlfriend.

The live-action film adaptation directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa is slated to be released in Japanese theaters on October 9. However, the production was forced to suspend filming back in May due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Depending upon how close the production was to wrapping, the film may need to delay its release.

To date, 15 volumes have been released in the ongoing series. The first volume of the series is available to read online for free, courtesy of Kodansha Comics.

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!