KINGDOM Anime's Season 5 Premiere Has Been Delayed

The popular historical anime series Kingdom has won over audiences worldwide with its captivating storyline and dynamic characters and has fans eagerly awaiting the start of season 5.

Since its debut, Kingdom has released four successful seasons that have become increasingly intense and profound. The plot follows the journey of two boys, Xin and Piao, as they transform from humble beginnings to become great generals. The anime is known for its strategic battles, intricate plot, and character development.

The official Kingdom X/Twitter account announced today that the premiere of Season 5 has been delayed. The decision to push back the release date to January 13, 2024, is believed to have been made due to production challenges and a commitment to maintaining quality.

Previous seasons of the Kingdom anime can be streamed via Crunchyroll.

The final season 5 Kingdom trailer was released last week and has been included below!

Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!

About Kingdom Anime

Kingdom is an anime adaptation of Yasuhisa Hara's manga series of the same name. It is a fictional adaptation of the Warring States period of Chinese history, which ended in 221 BC with the unification of China under Ying Zheng, king of Qin. Several characters in the anime are based on historical figures from this era​​.

The Kingdom manga began serialization on January 26, 2006, in Weekly Young Jump, published by Shueisha Inc., and is an ongoing​​ series.

Pierrot produced the anime, which first aired on June 4, 2012. The first season, directed by Jun Kamiya and written by Naruhisa Arakawa, ran until February 25, 2013. It consisted of thirty-eight episodes. Minako Seki composed the music for the series, and the characters were designed by Atsuo Tobe, Noriko Otake, and Masatoshi Hakanda​​​​.

Kingdom's second season aired from June 8, 2013, to March 1, 2014, spanning thirty-nine episodes. This season saw Akira Iwanaga replacing Jun Kamiya as the director, with Izumi Nakazawa continuing as the series producer. The character designs were handled by Itsuko Takeda, Kumiko Tokunaga, and Makoto Shimojima​​.

A third season of the popular anime was announced on November 8, 2019, featuring an entirely new production team. The story covered the manga's Coalition Invasion arc. Kenichi Imaizumi directed the third season at Pierrot and Pierrot's subsidiary company, Studio Signpost, with scripts by Noboru Takagi and character designs by Hisashi Abe. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music. The third season, which premiered on April 6, 2020, was different in that it used traditional 2D animation instead of CGI. The third season of the anime aired until October 18, 2021​​.

The fourth season of "Kingdom" aired from April 10 to October 2, 2022​​. Following this, a fifth season was announced and was initially set to premiere on January 7, 2024​​, but has now been pushed to January 13, 2024.