KIZUMONOGATARI PART 2: NEKKETSU Finally Hits Blu-ray In The UK This Monday
The second installment of the highly praised Kizumonogatari prequel film trilogy was originally released in Japan and North America in August 2016. North American fans then received a blu-ray release courtesy of Right Stuff Anime on May 9, 2017.
Kizumonogatari, the three-part Bakemonogatari prequel film series from Studio Shaft is generally regarded as a can't-miss anime spectacle with crisp animation and insane fight scenes.
However, U.K. fans have had to wait a bit longer but it looks as if their days of needing a region-free blu-ray player to watch the film are coming to an end. UK anime blu-ray distributore MVM Entertainment has announced that blu-ray copies of Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu will go on sale Monday, August 05.
Koyomi Araragi was turned into a vampire by the legendary vampire, Kiss-shot Acerola-orion Heart-under-blade, and he needs to revive the weakened vampire back to her complete form to return to being human again. The only way for Koyomi to achieve his goal is to fight the three vampire hunters – Dramaturgy, Episode and Guillotinecutter
