KIZUMONOGATARI PART 2: NEKKETSU Finally Hits Blu-ray In The UK This Monday

Shipping today if you've ordered direct with us is Kizumonogatari part 2 C/E! Order your copy right here! https://t.co/L9C0S45okP pic.twitter.com/uoDTNW3fHj — MVMEntertainment (@MVM_UK) July 31, 2019



Koyomi Araragi was turned into a vampire by the legendary vampire, Kiss-shot Acerola-orion Heart-under-blade, and he needs to revive the weakened vampire back to her complete form to return to being human again. The only way for Koyomi to achieve his goal is to fight the three vampire hunters – Dramaturgy, Episode and Guillotinecutter

The second installment of the highly praised Kizumonogatari prequel film trilogy was originally released in Japan and North America in August 2016. North American fans then received a blu-ray release courtesy of Right Stuff Anime on May 9, 2017.However, U.K. fans have had to wait a bit longer but it looks as if their days of needing a region-free blu-ray player to watch the film are coming to an end. UK anime blu-ray distributore MVM Entertainment has announced that blu-ray copies of Kizumonogatari Part 2: Nekketsu will go on sale Monday, August 05.