Live-Action NAUSSICA OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND Fan Short Attempts To Pay Tribute To Hayao Miyazaki
It appears that a talented group of Brazilian filmmakers are aiming to honor Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind for its 35th Anniversary with a self-funded, live-action short. Titled Wind Princess, the brief footage shown belown appears to have professionally trained talent behind it judging by the polsihed VFX.
Expect more tributes to Studio Ghibli's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to crop up in the coming weeks as the celebrated anime film celebrates its 35th Anniversary since release.
The project is gaining some attention thanks to a Re-Tweet on Twitter from ditector Guillermo del Toro. It seems the filmmakers need some donations to finish their labor of love as they emplore interested parties to make contributions in the video below. However, they also stress that this is a not-for-profit project and that all funds will go toward completing the film.
In addition to the live-action short, the film will breifly return to theaters, thanks to GKids and Fathom Events on May 20 and May 21.
This is not an officially licensed product. This independent non-profit short film is entirely self-funded and was made in Brazil as a tribute to the great artist Hayao Miyazaki, who has always been an inspiration to me.
We are not a large company. Rather, we are a group of friends who have been working on this project for almost four years, fueled only by our love of the art. We are proud to finally release our first teaser trailer.
We will release the film online free of charge, as our only aim is to pay homage to Mr. Miyazaki and the entire wonderful team at Studio Ghibli. Our dream is to donate all of our costumes and props (such as the glider, gun, etc) to the Ghibli Museum (in Tokyo, Japan), as a token of appreciation and also as a testament to the great influence Miyazaki has on Brazilian fans and artists who share his passion for fantastical story-telling.
WOULD YOU LIKE TO HELP US COMPLETE OUR FILM?
We are still in post-production and in search of partners to help push us over the finish line. If you are interested in participating, please contact me directly. My social networks are below.
INSTAGRAM: CHRIS_TEX
VIMEO: CHRIS TEX
FACEBOOK: CHRIS TEX
YOUTUBE: CHRIS TEX
TWITTER: CHRISTEX_
E-MAIL: [email protected]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]