Live-Action NAUSSICA OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND Fan Short Attempts To Pay Tribute To Hayao Miyazaki

This is not an officially licensed product. This independent non-profit short film is entirely self-funded and was made in Brazil as a tribute to the great artist Hayao Miyazaki, who has always been an inspiration to me.



We are not a large company. Rather, we are a group of friends who have been working on this project for almost four years, fueled only by our love of the art. We are proud to finally release our first teaser trailer.



We will release the film online free of charge, as our only aim is to pay homage to Mr. Miyazaki and the entire wonderful team at Studio Ghibli. Our dream is to donate all of our costumes and props (such as the glider, gun, etc) to the Ghibli Museum (in Tokyo, Japan), as a token of appreciation and also as a testament to the great influence Miyazaki has on Brazilian fans and artists who share his passion for fantastical story-telling.



WOULD YOU LIKE TO HELP US COMPLETE OUR FILM?

We are still in post-production and in search of partners to help push us over the finish line. If you are interested in participating, please contact me directly. My social networks are below.



INSTAGRAM: CHRIS_TEX

VIMEO: CHRIS TEX

FACEBOOK: CHRIS TEX

YOUTUBE: CHRIS TEX

TWITTER: CHRISTEX_



E-MAIL: [email protected]

It appears that a talented group of Brazilian filmmakers are aiming to honor Hayao Miyazaki'sfor its 35th Anniversary with a self-funded, live-action short. Titled Wind Princess, the brief footage shown belown appears to have professionally trained talent behind it judging by the polsihed VFX.The project is gaining some attention thanks to a Re-Tweet on Twitter from ditector Guillermo del Toro. It seems the filmmakers need some donations to finish their labor of love as they emplore interested parties to make contributions in the video below. However, they also stress that this is a not-for-profit project and that all funds will go toward completing the film.In addition to the live-action short, the film will breifly return to theaters, thanks to GKids and Fathom Events on May 20 and May 21.