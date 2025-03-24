MY DRESS-UP DARLING Sets July Premiere With First Teaser Trailer And Special "Memories" Video

During Aniplex's AnimeJapan 2025 stage event, it was announced that My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 will premiere this July 2025. The anime series, produced by CloverWorks, premiered its first season in January 2022. Plans for a second season were announced later that same year.

My Dress-Up Darling is an anime adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. The series invites us into the world of cosplay with a story that follows high-schooler Wakana Gojō, a loner with a passion to craft hina dolls. When his beautiful and popular classmate Marin Kitagawa discovers his talent, she encourages him to create cosplay costumes. Throughoug the story, Marin's support helps Wakana gain confidence and step out of his seclusion, while they create unique and beautiful costumes.

The first season of My Dress-Up Darling is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with English dubs and subs. The streamer describes the story:

Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.

Alongside the announcement was release of a new promotional video, "Memories," which chronicles their journey so far. If you stay until the very end, there's a very brief teaser the upcoming second season which will begin airing in July 2025.

A newly drawn illustration of the two series stars was alsos hared on social media. Season 1 will begin a rebroadcast in Japan beginning in April.

Season 1 of My Dress-Up Darling was directed by Keisuke Shinohara (BLACKFOX) at CloverWorks with series composition by Yoriko Tomita (The Elusive Samurai), character designs by Kazumasa Ishida and music by Takeshi Nakatsuka (The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody). The main staff and cast members will be reprising their roles for the upcoming second season of the anime series.

A live-action series of My Dress-Up Darling also premiered in Japan last October.