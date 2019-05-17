NAUSICAA OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND To Return To Theaters For 35th Anniversary
Don't miss this chance to see what many view as the greatest work of Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki's legendary career on the big screen. For two nights only, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind will be returning to theaters- with subtitled showings on May 20 and English-dub screenings on May 21.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is turning 35 this year and GKids and Fathom are teaming up to bring the acclaimed Studio Ghibli film back to theaters this May. Continue on to watch the new trailer.
Click here to see which theater near you will be playing the film. If you live in Canada, visit this website for screening information.
The English-dub version of Nausicaa features the voice-acting talent of Alison Lohman, Uma Thurman, Patrick Stewart, Edward James Olmos and Shia LaBeouf. The original Japanese version features Sumi Shimamoto, Goro Naya, Yōji Matsuda, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Iemasa Kayumi, and Ichirō Nagai.
Join Fathom Events and GKIDS to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind when it returns to theaters as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019.
