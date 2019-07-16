Netflix Adds GRANBLUE FANTASY THE ANIMATION And ANOHANA: THE FLOWER WE SAW THAT DAY
Netflix has added 2 new titles to its expansive anime catalog, 2011's Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day and 2017's Granblue Fantasy The Animation. Both series are A-1 Pictures titles, with the former being an original concept and the latter conceived as an adaptation of the Granblue Fantasy video game.
Netflix is now streaming A-1 Pictures excellent original TV anime series Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, which is a must-see for any anime fan.
Anohans is described as:
Five childhood friends grow apart after the death of Meiko Honma, close playmate of them all. Jinta Yadomi, leader of the group when they were kids, neglects high school and lives as a shut-in when he unexpectedly starts seeing the ghost of Meiko, who can only interact with him and no one else. She has returned to ask Jinta to fulfill the forgotten wish she made as a kid.
The official description for Granblue Fantasy The Animation reads:
This is a world of the skies, where many islands drift in the sky. A boy named Gran and a talking winged lizard named Vyrn lived in Zinkenstill, an island which yields mysteries. One day, they come across a girl named Lyria. Lyria had escaped from the Erste Empire, a military government that is trying to rule over this world using powerful military prowess. In order to escape from the Empire, Gran and Lyria head out into the vast skies, holding the letter Gran's father left behind - which said, "I will be waiting at Estalucia, Island of Stars".
Anohana is the shorter of the two at 11-episodes, while Granblue Fantasy consists of 13-episodes. A second season of Granblue Fantasy will premiere during the Fall 2019 anime season. Additionaly, both anime previously debuted (and are still available to view) on Crunchyroll.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]