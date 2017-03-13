Netflix To Produce A Live-Action ERASED Series That Will Debut Next Winter

Netflix will produce a live-action Japanese adaptation of Kei Sanbe's popular Erased (Boku dake ga Inai Machi) manga series which also received an anime adaptation during the Winter 2016 anime season.

Toonami, Cartoon Network's Saturday Night anime programming block will be replacing One Piece episodes with uncut episodes of Tokyo Ghoul, beginning on March 25.

FUNIMATION has released a new video for Kohske's Gangsta North American home video debut. Check out the trailer and find out when you can get your hands on it after the link!