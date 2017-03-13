Netflix To Produce A Live-Action ERASED Series That Will Debut Next Winter
Netflix is reportedly set to produce a live-action television series based on Kei Sanbe's Erased (Boku dake ga Inai Machi) manga series. A-1 Pictures produced an anime adaptation during the Winter 2016 anime season that was a fan favorite among western audiences. The series will feature an all-Japanese cast and will debut in 190 countries next winter. The Japanese news site Mantanweb has the full cast (see Tweet below) which as follows:
Netflix will produce a live-action Japanese adaptation of Kei Sanbe's popular Erased (Boku dake ga Inai Machi) manga series which also received an anime adaptation during the Winter 2016 anime season.
-from top left to bottom right:
-
Reo Uchikawa as Satoru Fujinuma (child)
-
Mio Yuki as Airi Katagiri
-
Rinka Kakihara as Kayo Hinazuki
-
Shigeyuki Totsugi as Gaku Yashiro
-
uki Furukawa as Satoru Fujinuma (adult)
-
Tomoka Kurotani as Sachiko Fujinuma
-
Noriko Eguchi as Akemi Hinazuki
-
Jin Shirasu as Kenya Kobayashi
-
Hidekazu Mishima as Sawada
ERASED Synopsis
When tragedy is about to strike, Satoru Fujinuma finds himself sent back several minutes before the accident occurs. The detached, 29-year-old manga artist has taken advantage of this powerful yet mysterious phenomenon, which he calls "Revival," to save many lives.
However, when he is wrongfully accused of murdering someone close to him, Satoru is sent back to the past once again, but this time to 1988, 18 years in the past. Soon, he realizes that the murder may be connected to the abduction and killing of one of his classmates, the solitary and mysterious Kayo Hinazuki, that took place when he was a child. This is his chance to make things right.
Boku dake ga Inai Machi follows Satoru in his mission to uncover what truly transpired 18 years ago and prevent the death of his classmate while protecting those he cares about in the present.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]