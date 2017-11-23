Netflix's Live-Action ERASED Adaptation Looks Fairly Promising

Did you know that the Winter 2016 Erased anime adaptation and the March 2016 live-action film both deviate from Kei Sanbe's acclaimed seinen manga? That's why fans of Erased around the world are especially interested in the live-action TV drama from Netflix, which is reportedly going to follow the source material more closely. It seems the changes pertain to the ending of the series, the component that many fans felt was the weakest of the anime. The series will be released on Netflix Japan on December 15, with a full, 190 territory expansion slated to occur shortly thereafter.







The series was first announced back in March, along with the cast and director. Click here for additional details

When tragedy is about to strike, Satoru Fujinuma finds himself sent back several minutes before the accident occurs. The detached, 29-year-old manga artist has taken advantage of this powerful yet mysterious phenomenon, which he calls "Revival," to save many lives.



However, when he is wrongfully accused of murdering someone close to him, Satoru is sent back to the past once again, but this time to 1988, 18 years in the past. Soon, he realizes that the murder may be connected to the abduction and killing of one of his classmates, the solitary and mysterious Kayo Hinazuki, that took place when he was a child. This is his chance to make things right.



Boku dake ga Inai Machi follows Satoru in his mission to uncover what truly transpired 18 years ago and prevent the death of his classmate while protecting those he cares about in the present.