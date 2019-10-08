New BEASTARS TV Anime Reveals That The Studio Orange Series Will Be A Netflix Exclusive
The award-winning Beastars manga series from Paru Itagaki will debut a TV anime adaptation on Netflix Japan this October but as fans of Violet Evergarden can attest, that means it will be a long wait for other Netflix subscribers around the world.
Paru Itagaki's ongoing Beastars manga series is receiving a TV anime adaptation from Studio Orange but Western anime fans will be waiting quite a while to watch it since it's a Netflix exclusive.
That's because Netflix Japan updates its anime titles on a weekly basis, whereas Netflix likes to release anime in cours (12-13 episode batches). Naturally, Netflix won't update the first 12 episodes in other territories before those episodes air in Japan so it will be at least 3 months before Beastars could potentially be added to North American Netflix ques.
Itagaki's Beastars has been serializedin Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion manga magazine since September 2016 and has released 14 collected volumes to date. VIZ Media holds the North American license for the series.
In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist with each other. For the adolescences of Cherryton Academy, school life is filled with hope, romance, distrust, and uneasiness.
The main character is Regoshi the wolf, a member of the drama club. Despite his menacing appearance, he has a very gentle heart. Throughout most of his life, he has always been an object of fear and hatred by other animals, and he's been quite accustomed to that lifestyle. But soon, he finds himself becoming more involved with his fellow classmates who have their own share of insecurities and finds his life in school changing slowly.
