New FLCL Sequel Trailer Reveals Progressive And Alternative Subtitles
Naota aka Ta-kun's all grown up!
Fooly Cooly (FLCL) is getting not one but two sequel anime series- with the first titled FLCL: Progressive while the other will go by FLCL: Alternative.
As we previously reported
, this Summer will see not one but two new Fooly Cooly (FLCL) sequel anime series premiere on Adult Swim. In Japan, the two series will actually be released as two separate anime films
, with advance tickets going on sale at AnimeJapan.
The trailer below reveals that the first series will be titled FLCL: Progressive
and will drop in June and the next one will be called FLCL: Alternative
and will be released in September. Both series will air on Adult Swim' Toonami.
ABOUT FLCL
FLCL is another genre-defining series produced at the once-proud Studio Gainax. The anime production company has fallen on hard times recently and has sold a number of their IPs to other studios. In 2015, Production I.G. purchased the rights to FLCL and teased plans for a remake.
FLCL PROGRESSIVE OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: In the new season of FLCL, many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock. But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot 'Canti' go?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]