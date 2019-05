New GRANBELM TV Anime Teaser Released As 5 More Cast Members Are Confirmed

Juri Kimura as Nana Rin

Nozomi Kasuga as Mimi Rin

Yumi Uchiyama as Sasha

Marika K┼Źno as Claire Fugo

Yukari Tamura as Shisui Tsuchimikado

Granblem Synopsis

After previously releasing the first 10 minutes of the original TV anime, a new promo for Granbelm has been uploaded to YouTube which also confirms 5 new cast members.Previously, it was confirmed that the character of Mangetsu Kohinata will be protrayed by Miyuri Shimabukuro, while Atsumi Tanezaki will voice Shingetsu Ernesta Fukami.Anime fans are currently wondering if the series can reach the same heights a Re:Zero without a male lead. Time will tell, when the series premieres this Summer.A long time ago, magical powers disappeared from all over the world, and the magic that enriched people's life has been lost from the history. Then time flows, the story is set in modern day. A normal high school student Mangetsu Kohinata, and Shingetsu Ernesta Fukami who has been tossed by the history. The two encounter in the night when the full moon looks so big. The lost magical powers and the magical doll Almanax. When finding out the secret of the world, the girl makes up her mind.