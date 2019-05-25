New GRANBELM TV Anime Teaser Released As 5 More Cast Members Are Confirmed
After previously releasing the first 10 minutes of the original TV anime, a new promo for Granbelm has been uploaded to YouTube which also confirms 5 new cast members.
Expectations are high for the new Granbelm TV anime from Studio Nexus as it features the Re:Zero team of director Masaharu Watanabe is joining forces with illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka.
Previously, it was confirmed that the character of Mangetsu Kohinata will be protrayed by Miyuri Shimabukuro, while Atsumi Tanezaki will voice Shingetsu Ernesta Fukami.
Juri Kimura as Nana Rin
Nozomi Kasuga as Mimi Rin
Yumi Uchiyama as Sasha
Marika Kōno as Claire Fugo
Yukari Tamura as Shisui Tsuchimikado
Anime fans are currently wondering if the series can reach the same heights a Re:Zero without a male lead. Time will tell, when the series premieres this Summer.
Granblem Synopsis
A long time ago, magical powers disappeared from all over the world, and the magic that enriched people's life has been lost from the history. Then time flows, the story is set in modern day. A normal high school student Mangetsu Kohinata, and Shingetsu Ernesta Fukami who has been tossed by the history. The two encounter in the night when the full moon looks so big. The lost magical powers and the magical doll Almanax. When finding out the secret of the world, the girl makes up her mind.
