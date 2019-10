New LUPIN III TV Anime Special Announced For Release This November

The TMS Entertainment producesTV anime specila will air on November 29 on Japanese broadcast TV. This is the latest Lupin III TV anime special from TMS Entertainment following last year's, the 26th TV special in the Lupin III franchise and the first new project released in 6 years. That was followed by the release of, which was released this past May. In addition, the first CGI film in the Lupin franchise is set to hit Japanese theaters this December.This resurgence of new Lupin III material comes in the wake of its creator's (Monkey Punch) untimley death this past April after battling pneumonia.After the more serious nature of the previous 2 specials, it's reported that the new special will have a tone more in line with the comedic nature of the previous Red Jacket era (1977-1980) as oppossed to the original Green Jacket era (1971-1972).