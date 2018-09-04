New MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Trailer Reveals Tatsuro Yamashita's OP

The latest trailer for acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda’s (Wolf Children, The Girl Who Lept Through Time) upcoming anime feature, Mirai of the Future reveals a snippet of Tatsuro Yamashita's opening song.

Any time Mamoru Hosoda’s releases a film it's a cinematic event in Japan and his upcoming July 20 release of Mirai of the Future will surely follow suit. To promote the film, TOHO Pictures has released a new trailer which contains a first listen of Tatsuro Yamashita's opening theme, "Mirai no Theme".The movie shifted its original release from May to July for undisclosed reasons.Anime Limited will be handling the film's limited theatrical run in the UK while GKIDS will handle North American distribution. Mirai of the Future is also slated to be released in 55 other countries, including Canada.

Mirai follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical. A mysterious garden in the backyard of the boy's home becomes a gateway allowing the child to travel back in time and encounter his mother as a little girl and his great-grandfather as a young man. These fantasy-filled adventures allow the child to change his perspective and help him become the big brother he was meant to be.

Hosoda's eldest daughter is named Mirai, which is where the title of the film is derived.