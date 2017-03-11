New Preview For LOVE IS LIKE AFTER THE RAIN Released Online
The latest anime addition to the Fuji TV Noitamina programming block in Japan (late night anime) is an anime adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki's Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (Love is Like After the Rain) manga by Studio WIT (Attack on Titan, The Ancient Magus' Bride), which will air this January during the Winter 2018 anime season. As with all shows on the Noitamina programming block, Love is Like After the Rain will be streamed on Amazon's Anime Strike.
The preview below also contains a snippet of the show's ED theme song from Aimer, titled, "Ref:rain."
The story is centered on shy, 17-year-old Akira Tachibana and her crush on the 45-year-old manager of her part-time job at a family restaurant.
Mayuzauji's ninth volume of the manga is set to be released on November 10. There are currently over 1 million copies of the series in circulation in Japan.
Akira Tachibana is a soft-spoken high school student who used to be a part of the track and field club but, due to an injury, she is no longer able to run as fast as she once could. Working part-time at a family restaurant as a recourse, she finds herself inexplicably falling love with her manager, a divorced 45-year-old man with a young son.
Despite the age gap, Akira wholeheartedly embraces his mannerisms and kind nature, which is seen as spinelessness by the other employees, and little by little, the two begin to understand each other. Although unable to explain why exactly she is attracted to him, Akira believes that a concrete reason is not needed to truly love someone. On a rainy day, she decides to finally tell her manager about how she feels... But just how will he react?
