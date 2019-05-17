PROMARE Anime Film Reveals Details On Special 10-Minute Prequel GALO-HEN
Anime Mojo first caught wind of Studio Trigger and Xflag's Promare anime film back at Anime Expo 2017 and at long last, the film will hit Japanese theaters next week, on May 23. To be precise, advance screening will begin on that date, with a full-scale rollout starting the next day.
The upcoming Promare anime film from Studio Trigger has reportedly been in development since 2013. Special screenings in Japan start May 23.
The first footage showcased that Trigger is pulling out all the stops to showcase its whimsical style made famous in Kill la Kill and Gurren Lagann.
Attendees of the advance screenings on May 23 will receive special cards that contain codes to watch a special 10-minute prequel, titled Galo-hen.
The movie stars the blue-haired rescue team recruit Galo, who is already drawings comparsion's to Team Gurren's Infamous Kamina.
