Red Band English Trailer For BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Arrives In The U.S. NSFW
If you're a longtime Anime Mojo fan, then you'll already know about WB Japan's Blade of the Immortal adaptation as we've been covering the project since Takeshi Miike signed up back in August 2016. We were even one of the first to report on the film's plans for a North American release back in May. Now, after a tame English-subbed trailer was released later that same month, a new red band trailer has started to make Americans unfamiliar with the gory IP talk.
A bloody, red-band trailer for Takeshi Miike's Blade of the Immortal adaptation appears to be garnering some attention in the West.
Blade of the Immortal hits U.S. theaters for a limited run (thanks to Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing) on November 3. Tickets are not on sale just yet but the new trailer is a likely inidication that they will likely be made available for purchase very shortly.
For more info, visit the official Blade of the Immortal Facebook Page.
Samurai Manji has taken a lot of lives, both innocent and guilty, and now lives life in feudal Japan as a criminal. After being cursed with immortality until he kills enough evil men, Manji meets a young girl who enlists him to be her body-guard. Swearing loyalty, protection and vengeance against the group of sword fighters who slaughtered her family, the unlikely duo set on a remarkable quest to make right against those who did them wrong.
