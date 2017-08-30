Red Band English Trailer For BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Arrives In The U.S. NSFW





If you're a longtime Anime Mojo fan, then you'll already know about WB Japan's Blade of the Immortal adaptation as we've been covering the project since Takeshi Miike signed up back in August 2016. We were even one of the first to report on the film's plans for a North American release back in May . Now, after a tame English-subbed trailer was released later that same month, a new red band trailer has started to make Americans unfamiliar with the gory IP talk.Blade of the Immortal hits U.S. theaters for a limited run (thanks to

Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing)

on November 3. Tickets are not on sale just yet but the new trailer is a likely inidication that they will likely be made available for purchase very shortly.

