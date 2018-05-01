ReLIFE Anime Releases New Preview For Blu-Ray Only 4-Episode Finale
The ReLIFE anime is continuing its rather unusual release methodology. Anime fans were surprised during the Summer 2016 anime season when Crunchyroll debuted all of its 13 episodes on July 02, 2016. However, the series ended on a rather open-ended note, before it was eventually revealed that the series would receive an additional 4-episodes on the BD/DVD release to wrap up the story. Well, the release of the BD/DVD is rapidly approaching and the show's official Twitter account has released a new preview of what's to come.
ReLIFE debuted all of its 13 episodes Netflix style during the Summer 2016 anime season but didn't properly wrap up the story...until now!
The 4 additional episodes will be released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD discs on March 21 and Amazon Prime Japan. No word yet on whether Amazon US will release the series in March as well, though it's also possible that the episodes will be released in March. Stay tuned for updates.
Additionally, an English-dub was made available on Funimation and a live-action adaptation was released in Japan this past April.
ReLIFE is based on a web manga that's published by NHN PlayArt on the comico web app. Series creator Yayoiso recently announced that the web manga's conclusion would be coinciding with the upcoming BD/DVD release of the anime adaptation in March. Fans are curious about the timing and wondering if the series will have an anime original ending or follow Yayoiso's blueprint.
ReLIFE Official Synopsis
Dismissed as a hopeless loser by those around him, 27-year-old Arata Kaizaki bounces around from one job to another after quitting his first company. His unremarkable existence takes a sharp turn when he meets Ryou Yoake, a member of the ReLife Research Institute, who offers Arata the opportunity to change his life for the better with the help of a mysterious pill. Taking it without a second thought, Arata awakens the next day to find that his appearance has reverted to that of a 17-year-old.
Arata soon learns that he is now the subject of a unique experiment and must attend high school as a transfer student for one year. Though he initially believes it will be a cinch due to his superior life experience, Arata is proven horribly wrong on his first day: he flunks all his tests, is completely out of shape, and can't keep up with the new school policies that have cropped up in the last 10 years. Furthermore, Ryou has been assigned to observe him, bringing Arata endless annoyance. ReLIFE follows Arata's struggle to adjust to his hectic new lifestyle and avoid repeating his past mistakes, all while slowly discovering more about his fellow classmates?
