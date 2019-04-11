RE:ZERO's Second OVA Releases A New Preview Ahead Of November Release

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- will be releasing a second OVA titled Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna (Frozen Bonds) ahead of the highly-anticipated second season of the TV anime.

The second OVA for Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- will hit Japanese theaters on November 8 and a new preview has been released online.



The 25-episode Spring 2016 anime season was a clear, fan-favorie however, some fans are wondering if the amount of time that's passed will result in the show losing some of its popularity. That's the same fate that befell One-Punch Man, which saw 4 years go by between season 1 and 2.



Rumors are currently swirling that season 2 of Re:ZERO will debut during the Winter 2020 anime season in January but nothing has been confirmed at this time. Expect an update to be provided potentially as an end credits stinger for the Frozen Bonds (Hyōketsu no Kizuna) OVA, which will hit theaters in Japan on November 8. Check out a preview below. The second OVA will depict how Emilia first met Puck.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE