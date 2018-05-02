Satiate Your Hunger For TOKYO GHOUL:re With A New Promo Banner

A new season of Tokyo Ghoul is only two months away from release. Will you be tuning in or have you replaced TG with something else in the three years since season 2's finale?

Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.

Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.

Studio Pierrot will debut the third season of Tokyo Ghoul, titled Tokyo Ghoul: re this April. In addition to the promo banner below, the Tweet from the official Tokyo Ghoul Twitter account reaffirms that Karren von Rosewald will be voiced by Yu Kobayashi. While the original voice cast will be returning, Odahiro Watanabe (Log Horizon season 2) will replace Shuhei Morita as director while Atsuko Nakajima (Rurouni Kenshin, Trinity Blood) will assume character design responsibilities, replacing Kazuhiro Miwa.