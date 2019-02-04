SNAFU's 14th And Final Light Novel Volume Delayed, Putting The Anime's Third Season In Limbo

Anime fans of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU have been waiting for over three years for a continuation of the series and it looks as if they'll have to keep waiting...

Just like that, tears of joy turn into tears of bitter regret.



The third season of the TV anime adaptation of Wataru Watari and illustrator Ponkan8's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected or as it's known in the West, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, has been waiting for the conclusion of the light novel series. With the recent announcement that the series' 14th and final volume would be released on April 18, a promo trailer (see below) for a third anime season was finally released.



Sadly, Shogakukan's GAGAGA Bunko imprint confirmed on their website that the 14th volume has been delayed without a new release date scheduled. Fans are speculating that Watari simply doesn't know how to end his beloved series. Without the release of the final light novel, fans are also certain that the new anime season won't be released either.





