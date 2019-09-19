SNAFU's 14th And Final Light Novel Volume Slated For November 2019 Release
Anime fans of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU have been waiting for over three years for a continuation of the series but were pleasantly surprised by an announcement back in March that a third and final anime season was on the way. However, the announcement did not include a release date. That's because the anime is waiting on the final light novel to be released so that the anime can have a true ending.
The release of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's (Yahari Ore no Seishun Rabukome wa Machigatteiru) 14th and final light novel is all that stands between fans and a third and final anime season.
Wataru Watari and illustrator Ponkan8 began the light novel series in March 2011 and have gone on to release 13 volumes. The light novel series' 14th and final volume will ship on November 19th. The final light novel volume was originally set to be released back in late-2018 and have been delayed three times. Hopefully, this release date will stick!
Studio Brain's Base adapted the first season of the anime April 2013, which consisted of 13 episodes. Studio Feel took over for season 2 in April 2015, which also consisted of 13 episodes.
With the light novel set to close, fans are expecting the anime to cover the remaining light novel volumes. The first anime season covered volumes 1-6 while the second season adapted volumes 7-11.
There's no word yet on when the anime will air or whether Studio Feel will be back for the third season so stay tuned to AnimeMojo for future updates.
Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]