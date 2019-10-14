SNAKE EYES Casts THE BABYSITTER Star Samara Weaving As Scarlett And Takehiro Hira As The Main Villain
Following some significant casting developments, including the casting of Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, many G.I. Joe fans have been wondering whether or not Snake Eyes would introduce a new version of Scarlett, a role previously portrayed by Rachel Nichols.
After speculation from fans on whether the crossbow-wielding soldiers would appear, Snake Eyes has reportedly cast Ready or Not star Samara Weaving as Scarlett, a role previously played by Rachel Nichols.
Well, per the folks at The Wrap, Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) has reportedly landed the coveted role of Scarlett in the G.I. Joe spinoff, while Takehiro Hira (Girl/Haji) has signed on to play the main villain of the film.
In addition to these two, and Koji's aforementioned role as Storm Shadow, Snake Eyes features a cast that includes Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the titular hero, Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) as the Baroness, and Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master.
Currently set to hit theaters on October 16, 2020, the G.I. Joe spinoff will be helmed by R.I.P.D. director Robert Schwentke with a script from Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast).
