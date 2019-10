SNAKE EYES Casts THE BABYSITTER Star Samara Weaving As Scarlett And Takehiro Hira As The Main Villain

Following some significant casting developments, including the casting of Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, many G.I. Joe fans have been wondering whether or notwould introduce a new version of Scarlett, a role previously portrayed by Rachel Nichols.Well, per the folks at The Wrap , Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) has reportedly landed the coveted role of Scarlett in thespinoff, while Takehiro Hira (Girl/Haji) has signed on to play the main villain of the film.In addition to these two, and Koji's aforementioned role as Storm Shadow,features a cast that includes Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the titular hero, Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) as the Baroness, and Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master.Currently set to hit theaters on October 16, 2020, thespinoff will be helmed bydirector Robert Schwentke with a script from Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast).