STEINS;GATE 0 Anime Confirmed, First Teaser Revealed

Kadokawa's recently announced Steins;Gate World Line 2017-2018 Project will see the long-awaited Steins;Gate 0 TV anime hit airwaves.

MarkJulian | 7/28/2017
Announced earlier this month at Anime Expo, Kadokawa has unveiled the first details about the Steins;Gate World Line 2017-2018 Project. At long last, fans of the 5pb. and Nitroplus Science Adventure series will get their anime adaptation of the Beta timeline where Okabe failed to save Makise.

There's still no release date for the anime, but Kadokawa previously stated that all of the World Line projects would be released sometime betweeen 2018 and 2019.  That's obviously disappointing for fans but it's still a step in the right direction.

Other projects included in the World Line project include a rebroadcast of the original anime on Japanese TV, a manga adaptation of Steins;Gate 0, a novelization of Steins; Gate 0 and a new Steins;Gate video game from Mages. titled Steins;Gate Elite.  Like the anime, none of these projects currently have a definitive release date.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]