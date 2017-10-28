Studio Ghibli Reveals The Title Of Hayao Miyazaki's Final Film

It was previously reported that Hayao Miyazaki would be turning his Boro the Caterpillar Ghibli Museum short into a full-length feature.

Miyazaki's currently hard at work on producing his final anime feature film, which has been revealed to be titled Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?). The film will reportedly be inspired by the 1937 novel from Genzaburō Yoshino. It continues a theme started with Miayazki's last feature-length film, 2013's The Wind Rises, which took inspiration fromTatsuo Hori's The Wind Has Risen (Kaze Tachinu).



During the Summer of 2016, it was revealed that Miyazaki was feeling inspired to create a full-length cg anime film after working on the cg Boro the Caterpillar short for the Ghibli Museum. It seems there were some translation issues as reports began surfacing around this time that Miyazaki would be turning the short into a full-length film but that's now, obviously not the case.



Studio Ghibli has previously revealed that Miyazaki is aiming to have the film completed and released in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]