Studio Gonzo Reveals Teaser For CALAMITY OF THE ZOMBIE GIRL Anime Adaptation
In addition to the Hinomaru Zumō sumo anime, Gonzo has another project set to debut in 2018 and it's one that many fans likely forgot about. First announced six years ago, the anime adaptation of the Calamity of a Zombie Girl light novel series is finally ready for release.
GONZO's anime adaptation of Ryō Ikehata's Aru Zombie Shōjo no Sainan (Calamity of the zombie girl) light novel series will finally be released after the project's initial announcement back in 2012.
However, the project won't air on any Japanese TV stations and will be an internet release-only or "net anime." A premiere date of July 4 has been scheduled.
Hideaki Iwami (Tekkaman Blade aka Tekno Man key animator) is directing, while Kenichi Kanemaki (11eyes, Orphen, Record of Lodoss War) handles the script and Junichi Takaoka (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood key animator, Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa (movie) chief animation director) oversees character designs.
More info on the project can be found at zombie-girl.net.
A violent survival comedy. One day during the summer vacation, six undergraduate students accidentally wake up an Italian zombie girl named Jufrosine, who had been sleeping in the basement of the university building for one hundred years. The six deprive her of the "secret stone", which is necessary to maintain the integrity of her body, and run away. In order to survive, Jufrosine begins to kill the students, but she encounters unexpected counterattacks from them.
