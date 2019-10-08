Teaser Trailer For The New BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL TV Anime Reveals Amazon Prime Release
AnimemMojo first reported on a new Blade of the Immortal TV anime from LIDEN Films back in May and the latest update on the project has revealed that it will premiere this October and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.
It would appear that the new Blade of the Immortal TV anime from LIDEN Films will anchor the upcoming Fall 2019 anime season as an October release has also been confirmed.
Hiroshi Hamasaki (Steins;Gate) is directing the project with Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass) writing the scripts and Shingo Ogiso (The Heroic Legend of Arslan) providing character designs.
The new TV anime which will adapt all 30 volumes of the original manga series. Recently, a sequel manga, titled Blade of the Immortal - Bakumatsu Arc, was launched in July. In 2008, a 13-episode adaptation from Bee Train and Production I.G. covered just the first 6 volumes of Hiroaki Samura's manga. Samura is not directly writing the sequel manga, staying on as a consultant for new writer Kenji Takigawa and illustrator Ryū Suenobu handling the actual production of the ongoing monthly title which is serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon manga magazine.
Director Takashi Miike, released a live-action adaptation of Blade of the Immortal in 2017 that debuted to favorable reviews in both Japan and North America.
"To end his eternal suffering, he must slay one thousand enemies! "
Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents' killers . . . and his quest won't end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]