The Emmy-Nominated MIRAI Receives More North American Screenings From GKids

Following a slew of North American award nominations, Mamoru Hosoda's Mirai of the Future anime film will once again return to North American theater screens.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on February 24, Mamoru Hosudawill return to North American theaters for another limited run on February 18. The film originally was released in North America last November after being released in Japan in July.Following a two-day theatrical run from November 29-30, the film returned to theaters on December 5th and December 8th. CLICK HERE to see a list of North American theaters offering showtimes on February 18.Hosuda is a celebrated anime director whose previous works includeand

Mirai follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical. A mysterious garden in the backyard of the boy's home becomes a gateway allowing the child to travel back in time and encounter his mother as a little girl and his great-grandfather as a young man. These fantasy-filled adventures allow the child to change his perspective and help him become the big brother he was meant to be.

Hosoda's eldest daughter is named Mirai, which is where the title of the film is derived.