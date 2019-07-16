The Next 3 Episodes Of FAFNER THE BEYOND Will Debut This November

As with the first three episodes of IG Zwei's Fafner in the Azure: The Beyond aka Fafner The Beyond, the next three episodes will first premiere in Japanese theaters.

The ongoing Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND TV anime/film project will release the next batch of episodes in Japanese theaters this Fall, on November 8. This news comes after the first three episodes were released in Japanese theaters in May. The project will have 12 episodes in total so expect two more theatrical releases in the near future.



Takashi Noto returns to direct the next batch of episodes, with Tow Ubukata writing the script and Hisashi Hirai handling character designs.



The Fafner franchise started out as a mech drama from Studio Xebec in 2004 with a 26-episode TV anime series titled Fafner in the Azure: Dead Aggressor. A 51-minute prequel OVA was released in 2005 titled Fafner in the Azure: Right of Left.



A 26-episode sequel anime, titled Fafner in the Azure: Exodus was released in 2015 and can be streamed on Crunchyroll.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE