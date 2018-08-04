The Next LOVE AND LIES Manga Volume Will Include An OAD Episode

It seems the Love and Lies TV anime will be extended a bit with an original anime DVD (OAD) that will be bundled with the 8th volume of Musawo Tsumugi's ongoing manga.

Studio Liden Films' produced a 12 episode TV anime adaptation of Musawo Tsumugi's Koi to Uso (Love and Lies) manga for the Summer 2017 anime that was met with mostly positive critic and fan reactions. It seems that success had led to plans for an original anime DVD (OAD) that will be packaged with the manga's next volume.



Sentai Filmworks licensed the title and the TV anime was streamed on Amazon's Anime Strike as it aired. With Anime Strike's recent discontinuation the series is available for streaming on regular Amazon Prime accounts.



The seventh volume of the Love and Lies manga was recently released in Japan on Monday, April 02, 2018. The eighth volume is expected to ship this November.



LOVE AND LIES SYNOPSIS

In a futuristic society, Japan has implemented a complex system referred to as "The Red Threads of Science" to encourage successful marriages and combat increasingly low birthrates. Based on a compatibility calculation, young people at the age of 16 are assigned marriage partners by the government, with severe repercussions awaiting those who disobey the arrangement. For Yukari Nejima, a teen that considers himself average in every way, this system might be his best shot at living a fulfilling life.



However, spurred by his infatuation for his classmate and long-time crush, Misaki Takasaki, Yukari defies the system and confesses his love. After some initial reluctance, Misaki reciprocates his feelings in a moment of passion. Unfortunately, before the two can further their relationship, Yukari receives his marriage notice. He is then thrown into a confusing web of love and lies when his less-than-thrilled assigned partner, Ririna Sanada, becomes fascinated with his illicit romance.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE