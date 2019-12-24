THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Live-Action Movie Has A New 2020 Release Date

If you've been waiting patiently for a The Promised Neverland live-action movie, then wait some more because it's now just a year away.

Good news for fans of The Promised Neverland anime series. The live-action movie is on the horizon, and just recently the folks behind it chose to reveal the exact release date.

From what we’ve gathered, the original announcement made it clear that the movie would hit Japanese theaters during the Fall of 2020, but it seems those plans are no longer a factor at all. The new plan, according to information from Jump Festa 2020, is to launch the film on December 18, 2020.

As it stands right now, The Promised Neverland movie is a year away if things hold firm. We understand that Yuichiro Hirakawa is set to direct, while Noriko Gotou will write the script. Both have worked together before on the live-action version of the ERASED series.

Description of the series:

"Emma, Norman, and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes, and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing."

We have no information to share at this time about how much of the original story the live-action movie will entail, but we doubt it’ll be a lot unless the director chooses to cram everything into two-hours.