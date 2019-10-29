The SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Anime Film Opened At #5 In Japan
Warner Bros.' Joker took the top spot at the Japanese box office this weekend. It was followed by the Maleficent sequel, which took second place. Other notable releases include the Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend film, which debuted at #5, one spot below Will Smith's Gemini Man.
The film continuation of the TV anime based on Fumiaki Maruto's Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend light novel series opened at #5 behind a number of North American releases.
The Saekano film grossed 136,362,600 yen (about US$1.25 million).
Her Blue Sky dropped from #7 to #10 in its third week of release, earning 43,212,100 yen, bringing its cumulative total to 440,530,750 yen (about US$4.04 million).
Stay tuned for updates and word on when/if the film will receive a limited theatrical run in North American theaters.
As previosuly reported, Fumiaki is releasing a collection of novellas, that tell events from where the end of the movie leaves off. There will be 7 novellas released (across 7 subsequent weeks) in total, with the first distributed to fans who attend movie screenings.
