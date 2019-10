The SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Anime Film Opened At #5 In Japan

Warner Bros.'took the top spot at the Japanese box office this weekend. It was followed by thesequel, which took second place. Other notable releases include thefilm, which debuted at #5, one spot below Will Smith'sThe Saekano film grossed 136,362,600 yen (about US$1.25 million).dropped from #7 to #10 in its third week of release, earning 43,212,100 yen, bringing its cumulative total to 440,530,750 yen (about US$4.04 million).Stay tuned for updates and word on when/if the film will receive a limited theatrical run in North American theaters.As previosuly reported , Fumiaki is releasing a collection of novellas, that tell events from where the end of the movie leaves off. There will be 7 novellas released (across 7 subsequent weeks) in total, with the first distributed to fans who attend movie screenings.