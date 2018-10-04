The Special LOVE AND LIES OAD Bundled With The Manga's 8th Volume Will Contain 2 Episodes

Just two days ago, we learned that an original anime DVD (OAD) would be bundled with the 8th volume of the Love and Lies manga and we now have a trailer and exciting new info.

LOVE AND LIES SYNOPSIS

In a futuristic society, Japan has implemented a complex system referred to as "The Red Threads of Science" to encourage successful marriages and combat increasingly low birthrates. Based on a compatibility calculation, young people at the age of 16 are assigned marriage partners by the government, with severe repercussions awaiting those who disobey the arrangement. For Yukari Nejima, a teen that considers himself average in every way, this system might be his best shot at living a fulfilling life.

However, spurred by his infatuation for his classmate and long-time crush, Misaki Takasaki, Yukari defies the system and confesses his love. After some initial reluctance, Misaki reciprocates his feelings in a moment of passion. Unfortunately, before the two can further their relationship, Yukari receives his marriage notice. He is then thrown into a confusing web of love and lies when his less-than-thrilled assigned partner, Ririna Sanada, becomes fascinated with his illicit romance.

It seems the OAD for Love and Lies that will be packaged with the 8th volume of the manga will contain not 1 but 2 episodes!Below, you can check out a trailer for the additional content. Studio Liden Films' produced a 12 episode TV anime adaptation that originally aired during the Summer 2017 anime season and was simulcast on Amazon via Sentai Filmworks.The first episode will be titled Love of a Lifetime and will feature an original story from the manga's creator, Musawo Tsumugi. The second episode will adapt a special, bonus manga chapter that was originally contained in the series' 5th volume.The seventh volume of the Love and Lies manga was recently released in Japan on Monday, April 02, 2018. The eighth volume is confirmed to ship this November.